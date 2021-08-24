CLINTON — A new model for high school graduation is coming to Clinton High School.
The job market is changing rapidly, and the traditional method of training students and measuring their proficiency can no longer prepare students for future jobs, Andrea Stewart, director of The Center, told the Clinton School Board on Monday.
The Center helps school districts reimagine their graduates using the Battelle for Kids model. School officials and members of the community began meeting in June to create a portrait of what a graduate of CHS will look like.
Rather than require that students pass certain classes or spend so many hours in a seat, the district would allow students to graduate when they show competency in the skills required by the district, even if the student is 16 or 17 years old.
“Iowa is already looking at giving districts that option,” said Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy. According to Stewart, 2012 was the first year that Iowa allowed districts to graduate students based on competency.
Many of the skills needed by students to succeed in the future job market aren’t measured by traditional tests, such as the ACT, DeLacy said.
Job skills for the future are changing, said Stewart. In 2015, judgment and decision making were ranked No. 8 in skills needed for employment. In the 2030 job market, those skills rank No. 1.
By contrast, complex problem-solving moved from No. 1 in 2015 to No. 8 in 2030.
School districts are really good at making sure students have achieved proficiency in essential content knowledge, Stewart said, but not so good at giving students a strong foundation of self-understanding and engagement strategy, something the new model advocates.
“We don’t do a fantastic job of feedback and measuring outcomes,” Stewart said.
The Center is part of a national movement to have 21% of communities defining portraits of graduates by the end of 2021, said Stewart.
“What we’re asking ourselves to do is to get uncomfortable,” said Director of Learning Wes Golden. The district is delving into a world that’s different from what it’s been used to.
“We often are tethered by our content,” Golden said.
Now the district will ask teachers to allow students to solve problems, not according to defined methods, but in the way that works best for each individual student, Golden said.
“We all have our experience in education,” said DeLacy. “We’re all content driven. That’s what schools have been.”
Schools need to be more focused on the process of learning than on things like the quadratic equation, DeLacy said. That will be a major shift in the way teachers teach.
It will be different, said Board President Mike House. How do you grade global thinking?
Companies can teach content, said Stewart. They don’t have time to teach employees how to think critically. “You can spend 13 years teaching critical thinking,” Stewart told the board.
Teachers are taught to do things a certain way, said board member Scott Bengtson. Now they will have to learn a different way.
Teachers are adaptable, said board member Eric Gettes. They adapted to home learning during COVID.
“We need students who graduate Clinton High School to be able to succeed,” said Golden, as opposed to students who can speak French or solve the quadratic formula.
Board member Ann Reed wondered how a change in method will affect Clinton’s Iowa school report card, a ranking of schools by the Department of Education. The report is an annual requirement designed to meet the federal education law called the Every Student Succeeds Act, according to the Department of Education.
But Golden said the report card doesn’t accurately show what schools are achieving. Though a student may not be grade proficient, if the student improved by a grade level or two, the school did well, he said.
Stewart said Clinton’s Portrait of a Graduate should be ready for board adoption by May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.