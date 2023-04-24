CLINTON – Edward Jones financial adviser Tom Timion has announced that Graham Timion has joined his office in Clinton as a financial adviser.
“I’m looking forward to working with Tom and meeting investors in this area. I admire his commitment to doing what’s right for clients, and I believe working with him will make me a better financial adviser,” said Graham Timion.
The branch office is located at 927 N. Second St. The telephone number is 242-8271.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.
The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022.
