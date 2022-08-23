GRAND MOUND - The Grand Mound Fire Department’s tanker truck doesn’t have emergency lights on its roof.
The omission is not by design. Department officials had the lights removed because otherwise, the large fire-fighting implement doesn’t fit in the fire station.
That and other storage issues plague the department, says Chief Kent Brix. With those deficiencies in mind, the department, which includes 30 volunteers, is currently in the midst of a fundraising campaign that will, someday, pay for a large addition to the current fire station located on Clinton Street in downtown Grand Mound.
The goal, Brix says, is to double the number of bays for storing equipment to four. Design plans also call for one of the current storage bays to be renovated into training and meeting space, of which the department currently has none.
The bays themselves will be enhanced as well. Taller doors are a clear need thanks to the sheer size of new fire-fighting trucks. However, the new spaces will come with some vital upgrades for a rural department. Included in those upgrades are two pass-through bays that will allow volunteers to drive the trucks straight into the storage areas instead of reversing.
“We will also have the ability to get around (in the storage bays) without having to move the trucks,” Brix said.
One of the bays will also be equipped with a water-filling station — all in a temperature-controlled environment.
“In the winter, if we need to run a water shuttle, we can drive in there, in a warm place, instead of an (outside) hydrant,” Brix said. “And then when we get back, everything can thaw in there.”
There are no estimates on what the 5,440-square-foot addition will cost; Brix said he was hesitant to hazard a guess, considering the volatility of the building-material market, but did confirm it would be up to the fire department to foot the entire cost. The new addition would be built onto the eastern side of the current fire station and occupy the land directly to the east, which the department owns.
The campaign to raise funds is chugging along and so far, the department has just over $93,000 in the coffers — $50,000 from the department’s account and $43,595 gathered in donations. The department has already spent $25,000, and used a $43,500 grant from the Clinton County Development Association — to spur the addition by buying the land adjacent to the current station.
Brix said the department is organizing a raffle to be held in the future. But, he said, volunteers are open to ideas on other ways to raise funds.
While construction on the main building is still two or three years away, Brix said the department will use some of the money already accrued to invest in some utility upgrades and modifications that will make building the addition easier once that time comes.
Anyone interested in donating or helping with the fundraising effort can contact any of the department’s volunteers, email gmfire@gmtel.net or call Brix at (563) 320-0652.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
