GRAND MOUND — A longstanding Independence Day tradition will not happen in Grand Mound this year.
The Grand Mound Fireworks Show, which is widely considered one of the largest such events in the state, has been canceled. It usually takes place at the Grand Mound Ballpark on the south side of town.
Grand Mound Mayor Kurt Crosthwaite said the decision to call off what would have been the 42nd annual installment of the event was difficult.
It’s always been a great tradition around here,” he said. “It was a tough decision, but it is better to be safe than sorry. The council thought it was a decision that needed to be made.”
The Clinton County Fireworks Association puts on the show, but the decision on whether to have the event fell on the Grand Mound City Council.
Crosthwaite said city officials had been in contact with the CCFA, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. Both the sheriff’s office and EMA anticipated staffing concerns should the event take place.
“(EMA) sends out volunteers to help during that day and control the intersections after the event is over for people getting out of town,” Crosthwaite said. “(Clinton County EMA Director Chance Kness) said those are mostly elderly people who could be at risk for COVID. He would have a hard time finding volunteers.”
The Sheriff’s Office anticipated a shortage of reserve officers available to staff the event as well.
“We had been in contact with the fireworks association, too,” Crosthwaite said. “They said it’s up to the city, basically, and whatever the council wants to do … With the social unrest going on and the COVID-19 going on, it was going to be tough to get things done.”
The vote to cancel the event was a unanimous decision by the Grand Mound City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.