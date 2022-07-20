CALAMUS — A Grand Mound man was killed when his motorcycle veered off the road early Sunday morning, law enforcement said.
Roger Smith, 61, was driving on 170th Avenue near 230th Street north of Calamus when his motorcycle left the roadway, according to an accident report by Clinton County Deputy Bradley Drew. The motorcycle entered the ditch, overturned, and ejected Smith.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Clinton County medical examiner.
-- The DeWitt Observer
