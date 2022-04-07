GRAND MOUND — While it is not yet set in stone, the Grand Mound City Council and Grand Mound Hometown Pride Committee are pursuing a plan to put in a splash pad in the city’s ballpark, sometime in 2023.
The park has been the focus of a lot of the city’s attention in recent years, with improvements including the installation of a walking trail as well as a “Light Up the Park” campaign asking for donations to put in lighting along the trails.
People who donate to the ongoing campaign will see their names displayed on plaques at the park.
A “Quenching Thirst” campaign also has been launched to install an all-inclusive drinking fountain — for adults, children and dogs — at the ballpark.
Thanks to donations and grant funding, the remaining fundraising goal of $855 for the fountain is within reach.
Now, council and Hometown Pride Committee members are joining forces to add another feature to the public space — one they hope will have the same successful results as the one in Delmar.
Francis Boggus, the coach of Grand Mound’s Hometown Pride Committee, said the idea was discussed at the committee’s March 22 meeting.
“It would potentially be for 2023,” Boggus said of the project date. “It would have a combination of financial support from the City Council and the Hometown Pride Committee as well as private donations and grant funding. We all thought it would be good to have a recreational activity at the park.
“It would make the walking trail more accessible and make the park the centerpiece to attract more residents and visitors alike.”
He said Hometown Pride members looked at Delmar’s splash pad, which was installed in 2019, and spoke with members of the town’s own Hometown Pride Committee who helped get the project off the ground and made it a success.
Boggus noted, in Delmar, the splash pad even spurred economic development in the downtown area. An old, dilapidated building was refurbished into a four-plex, which is occupied, and an ice cream shop and restaurant were opened.
Grand Mound officials are hoping, should the project be completed, it also will breathe new life into its downtown district.
Grand Mound City Clerk Melissa Conner said there is an initial design for the splash pad, but it will be altered based on the amount of funding available.
She said so far the city has applied for funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Clinton County Development Association, Union Pacific and Wellmark.
“Once we hear back on those grants, we will have a better idea if the project is feasible for us,” Conner related.
Boggus said they also intend to seek funding from the LincolnWay Community Foundation, as well as the Greater Grand Mound Community Investment Foundation.
Boggus said in the meantime, the splash pad still is a long-range plan and people should remain on the lookout for additional information.
“It would be a vast improvement to the community,” he noted.
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
