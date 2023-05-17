GRAND MOUND — In recent years, the Grand Mound Ball Park has become the city’s focal point for improvements, including the development of a walking trail and new lighting along the trail.
For the past year, the Grand Mound City Council and Grand Mound Hometown Pride Committee have joined forces to add another feature to the public space. It is one they hope will have the same success as a similar, completed project in Delmar.
Last spring, the two groups began discussing the idea of installing a splash pad at the park. A splash pad helped spur economic development in Delmar’s downtown area, where an old, dilapidated building was refurbished into an occupied four-plex, and an ice cream shop and restaurant were opened.
Grand Mound is hoping such a project would breathe life into its downtown district as well.
However, when it comes to generating the funds for what will be a $287,000 project, Grand Mound Mayor Kurt Crosthwaite said he knows one thing it will require is patience.
“It’s going to take some time,” he noted. “We’re still hoping.”
Pending grants and donations received, the projected completion date is estimated for June 2025.
So far, the city has applied for and received $21,500 in funding from Union Pacific Railroad, Hawkeye Solar, Walmart and Aureon.
Representatives still are waiting to hear on grants from the Clinton County Development Association ($75,000), the Greater Grand Mound Community Investment Foundation ($3,200) the LincolnWay Community Foundation ($50,000) and an AARP Flagship Grant ($25,670).
Grand Mound City Clerk Melissa Conner said after July 1, the city also will apply for a rural enrichment grant, which could award up to $20,000.
“We have not pursued additional fundraisers as of yet, because we are waiting to hear if additional grant funds will be awarded to determine how feasible the project will be,” she noted.
However, the city has had great success in the past when reaching out to residents to help move projects to completion, officials said.
For example, the installation of 16 trail lights along the trail in the park were installed though a community “Light Up the Park” fundraiser. Donors made contributions in memory or honor of someone, and those donations are displayed on a donor board at the entrance of the trail.
Also, a “Quenching Thirst” fundraising campaign raised enough money for the installation of an all-inclusive drinking fountain — for adults, kids and dogs — at the park.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
