An older rural Welton woman earned the rare distinction of meeting face to face the scammers who cheated her out of $15,000. The scammers employed the well-worn but very effective grandparent scam against the Welton woman, who we will call Judy.
This fraud features a call from someone posing as a grandchild, just arrested by police, and needing bond money. In every previous case of this scam I’ve heard of, the grandparent is persuaded to send the bond money by a wire transfer (Moneygram or Western Union), or mailing cash, or buying gift cards.
But that’s not what happened to Judy. Someone called her on Aug. 3, impersonating her grandson, claiming he rear-ended a car in Marion, Iowa. As a result of the accident, police arrested him and jailed him. At this point, Judy’s “grandson” handed the phone off to someone else, who named himself as a lawyer representing Judy’s grandson. The lawyer wanted $15,000 bond in cash, and said if she paid the bond, he guaranteed the charge to disappear from the record. The lawyer said he arranged for a bondsman to come to Judy’s house and pick up the cash. The lawyer even told Judy what to say at the bank when she withdrew the money.
Judy, determined to help out a relative in distress, went to her bank, told them the phony story as instructed, withdrew the money, and called the lawyer back, telling him to send the bondsman. She returned to her rural home and waited. Within one or two hours, a white SUV with a man driving drove into the yard. A woman got out of the SUV and took the cash from Judy, and asked Judy to sign a document, then drove off. Judy’s husband, up to this point unaware of all this business, asked what happened. Judy told him the story. Judy and her husband called the supposedly jailed grandson. He immediately answered, so Judy learned she was scammed.
Although the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office never heard before of grandparent scammers making house calls to collect the “bond” before, this now does not seem to be an outlier or one off. Since Judy’s report, we received two other reports, one from rural Goose Lake, another from rural Charlotte, of callers using the same script, promising to send a bondsman around to collect the bond. The scheme failed in both these attempts, but we must assume others in this region received such calls, or will. Our suspects are a white man and woman 30 or 40 years old, driving a small- to medium-sized white SUV.
SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD CALLS EXPLODE
After a hiatus of several months, reports of calls impersonating Social Security officials exploded in July 2020. I took two such calls in June, and so far, tabulated 30 calls in July. The calls usually take the form of a robocall or recorded message alerting the receiver of fraudulent activity on their account, or threatening to “suspend” the social security account of the receiver, unless they return the call. These are always fake. Social Security won’t call you. If they need to get in touch, Social Security sends letters via the U.S. mail.
I wish I could tell you this scam doesn’t work, but this week, a rural Delmar woman fell victim. She returned the call and spoke to someone who said authorities found an abandoned car in Texas with documents linking her to the car, and authorities issued a warrant for her arrest. To avoid arrest, she needed to go to Walmart and purchase gift cards and load “all your money” to the cards. The caller kept the woman on the phone as she drove to Maquoketa Walmart, bought the card, and loaded $400, then immediately revealed the PIN on the reverse of the card to the caller – who just as quickly electronically transferred the funds off the card, cheating the victim.
What’s the easiest way to avoid becoming a victim? Don’t answer calls if you don’t recognize the caller. You will never get scammed by the call you didn’t answer.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
