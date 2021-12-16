Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint recently announced the 2022 Paint Iowa Beautiful program.
The program provides free paint to a wide variety of community projects throughout Iowa.
In the 19-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.
The online grant application is now open to Iowans and can be completed and submitted by Feb. 14.
Access the Paint Iowa Beautiful application at keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful.
Keep Iowa Beautiful is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working with citizens, neighborhoods and communities in improving the vitality and cultural health of and throughout the entire state of Iowa.
For more information see its web page at www.keepiowabeautiful.com.
