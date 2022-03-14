CLINTON — The Clinton Education Association has been awarded a $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association partnering with local businesses and community members to improve the quality of life with a large mural project in Clinton.
The ISEA established Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects. Grants are available to members of the ISEA. The grant award was announced Monday.
“We know our public education employees work hard in their classes, buildings, lunchrooms, buses, and offices, but they also work hard supporting the entire community," said ISEA President Mike Beranek. "ISEA’s Community Outreach Grants give our local associations a boost for their projects. Their great work has a tremendously positive impact on students, families, and the entire community."
The Synergy Mural Project was initiated and developed by students in the Synergy program at Clinton High School. Synergy is a student-led STEM initiative that works with local businesses and community members on projects to help improve the quality of life in Clinton.
The Clinton Education Association received a grant to support the mural project. Mural curator Sam Mulgrew and mural artist Cheryl Hermansen worked with Midwest Pets for Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting the elderly, disabled, homebound and low-income pet owners enhancing pet companionship.
The director of Midwest Pets owns seven pigs and a skunk, which will be incorporated into the design of the mural, as well as interactive elements that visitors can use as background for photos.
“The ISEA is pleased to partner with the Clinton Education Association in this effort,” said Beranek. “We proudly support our members as they go above and beyond with this wonderful project."
