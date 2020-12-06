CLINTON — YWCA Clinton’s Youth Program was recently awarded a $4,390 ADM Cares grant to purchase 10 Lego Mindstorm kits.
Archer Daniels Midland grants target programs that advance sustainable agriculture, increasing food security, agricultural education and science, technology and math eduction, the YWCA said last week. The YWCA will use the Lego kits in its STEM programing.
Children in the YWCA afterschool program and summer camp will learn coding and programing through Mindstorm, YWCA said.
According to PC magazine, Lego's Mindstorm kits are some of the best robotics and programming education tools. The new Lego Mindstorm Robot Inventor kit lets children build five different robot models out of 949 pieces, ranging from a four-legged walker to a bipedal wheeled robot that can give high-fives.
YWCA’s Youth Program offers Summer Camp, holiday camps and after school care for kindergarten through 5th graders, focusing on exploration, imagination and creativity. Parents interested in learning more about the YWCA Clinton Youth Program should call 563-212-4001 or visit ywcaclinton.org.
