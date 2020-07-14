FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Association for Community Enrichment recently received a grant of $5,000 from D.S. Flikkema Foundation, officials said Monday.
The grant to FACE, Fulton’s community foundation, extends the Love Someone, Love Fulton challenge match for another year.
Each donation, memorial and tribute to the FACE Community Impact Endowment is now more impactful than usual. Donations of at least $25 to the Community Impact Fund are acknowledged on the Love Someone, Love Fulton display in the windows of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Fulton, and all donations will build up the fund used to provide grants to local charitable groups.
The $5,000 in matching funds will double the impact of each gift received up to $5,000.
FACE is a geographic affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, so online donations can be made through QCCF (The link tinyurl.com/lovefulton will take donors directly to FACE’s Community Impact Endowment giving page).
Donations may be also be mailed to FACE, Box 292, Fulton IL 61252. For additional information, contact Connie Koehn at 815-589-2646.
