CLINTON — A $73,293 grant from the Department of Justice will give the City of Clinton money for expenses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Congressman Dave Loebsack's office announced Wednesday that Clinton received $73,293 through the Department of Justice’s FY20 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
"We typically put in for a DOJ grant," said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke, but this grant was part of $850 million the DOJ made available in April specifically to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program was authorized by the stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump.
The Clinton Police Department requested the grant funding because the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant financial impact associated with implementing the safety guidelines for law enforcement to respond to and interact with residents and to investigate crimes under the strict safety guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic, CPD said in its application.
The list of items the CPD proposed to buy with grant funds includes a $22,000 portable message board to inform the community of directives and to restrict and limit entry to certain areas of the community as outlined by government proclamations.
The department also intends to purchase and implement a video call system to allow citizens to communicate with law enforcement staff without the need for face-to-face contact and during times when social distancing is being mandated.
Hardware and software for victim and witness self-reporting will cost about $16,250, according to the grant application. A citizen intercom and communications system is $9,500.
About $6,000 will be used for personal protective equipment, and $4,000 for cleaning and disinfecting equipment. The department requested $500 for hand sanitizer.
Other proposed purchases include laptop computers for $5,000; signage and barricades, $4,043; and mobile and deployable cameras, $6,000.
"We also got over $1 million that’s reimbursable for the transit system," said Brooke. That money is also COVID-19 related, paid out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Brooke said.
The additional financial aid is provided to help cities make up shortfalls in revenue caused by closings during the pandemic. The amount of the revenue deficit Clinton faces is as yet unknown.
"We're getting ready to put together those numbers for the finance committee," Brooke said Thursday.
Most of the revenue shortages will come from lack of road use tax, hotel and motel tax and gaming because people weren't traveling and casinos were closed, said Brooke.
"As more and more people ... get out and about, that will help."
On the other hand, the city doesn't have some expenses it would have had because of closures of buildings and recreation areas. "Some of those things are still balancing out," said Brooke.
"We're more concerned going into the fall," said Brooke. The general fund is dependent on property taxes, which residents may struggle to pay if their incomes were reduced due to the pandemic.
"The majority of folks already have it in their escrow," Brooke said, but the city will plan for a decrease in revenue. "We've got to get through a long hot summer into the fall, but we have a plan in place," he said.
The city has already considered money-saving actions due to a projected deficit of more than $1 million for fiscal year 2021. "It was a blessing in disguise to really dig into the budget," Brooke said. The resulting franchise fee "is going to be truly a lifesaver," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.