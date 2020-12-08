CLINTON — The Iowa Finance Authority allotted $312,429 last week to improve housing for low-income residents in eastern Iowa.
Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corporation Trust Fund, which serves Clinton, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties, was one of 27 local housing trust funds that received a portion of $7 million given away by Iowa Finance Authority this month.
Nearly 2,100 families will benefit statewide from the awards, the Finance Authority said in a press release last week.
The Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corporation Local Housing Trust Fund assists individuals, community organizations, non-profit and for-profit developers in development, rehabilitation and repair projects that improve the condition of both rental and owner occupied affordable housing in our area, according to its website.
Projects and activities funded by the Trust Fund must serve area households with incomes less than 80% of the statewide median family income. At least 30% of the distributions will be used to benefit households with less than 30% of the statewide median family income.
The Finance Authority grant money is to be used for initiatives that preserve aging housing stock, for subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs that provide low-interest loans or grants for home rehabilitation, for new construction of single-family housing, for housing for persons with disabilities and for a homeless assistance program, the Finance Authority said.
