CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday approved a special request grant that, if certain criteria are met, will provide $500,000 to a 2-year postsecondary education institution that Grow Clinton is attempting to attract to the former Ashford University campus in Clinton.
The institution was not named during today’s discussion, during which Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich referred to it as Project SLA. While Grow Clinton is not seeking the grant, Sokolovich made the request on behalf of the interested school’s officials.
“There is a lot of moving parts to this project,” Sokolovich said, adding that talks have been underway for about 15 months and he believes a decision will be made and a contract signed by the school within 60 days.
There are some challenges, Sokolovich said, among them the money and work needed to make the building safe for students.
“The rehabilitation to the campus is quite excessive,” Sokolovich said.
The campus has been vacant since 2020. Last winter brought damage to the fire suppression system, which developed cracks, sprinkler heads popped through the ceilings and water damage ensued. The result is black mold that must be removed. Graffiti, vandalism and broken glass also were discovered.
With the utilities at the campus turned off, Sokolovich said there is a sense of urgency to get the campus back into use and operational before the winter.
The Ashford campus, located at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, is historically known as the former Mount St. Clare College, which was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis in 1918.
It was renamed The Franciscan University in 2002 and then The Franciscan University of the Prairies two years later. The Franciscan University of the Prairies was sold to Bridgepoint Education, based in Poway, Calif., in March 2005. The school experienced rapid growth in Clinton, with several purchases of other land in Clinton in the 2000s, but eventually the school shuttered the majority of its dwellings, including the campus, in 2016.
The campus was sold to the Confucius International Education Group, which still owns the property, and opened as Pangaea International Academy in fall 2018. International students lived at the campus, which had been named the New Six Arts International Education Park, and also attended classes at Clinton High School.
However, challenges that included U.S law which limited the visas of the first students who attended there, and recruiting efforts to bring in future students halted by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, stalled its growth.
In December 2019, Bettendorf’s Rivermont Collegiate announced that Pangaea International in Clinton would become the Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus. Then in 2020, COVID and resulting travel restrictions brought recruiting to an end. Over time, Pangea’s students were transferred to classes at Bettendorf’s Rivermont. The Clinton campus’s halls went dark.
The campus now is assessed at over $7.3 million, according to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office. CIEG hasn’t paid taxes due to Clinton County since April 2020 and owes $1,160.317 in delinquent taxes, which are due at the end of September, according Clinton County Treasurer’s Office records.
Sensing the need to move quickly CCDA Board Member David Sivright at Wednesday’s CCDA meeting made a motion that the board members waive rules requiring them to wait a month before hearing a grant request presentation and voting on it. The board unanimously agreed.
Sivright followed up with a motion to grant the $500,000 request, but detailed criteria that he wanted to have met before the one-time payment is made.
The first condition requires participation from the City of Clinton and Clinton County in the funding or in-kind donations for the property’s restoration, and that all real-estate taxes, special assessments, city ordinance enforcement fines or penalties and any other other liens in favor of the city of Clinton or Clinton County be paid or satisfied in full prior to distribution of the grant.
The second condition requires that the contract to purchase the property must be closed upon, with transfer of full title and right of possession to the purchaser, on or before April 1, 2023. That deadline could be extended by a vote of the CCDA Board.
The CCDA Board unanimously approved Sivright’s motion.
