CLINTON — Thirteen teenagers will serve internships with area businesses thanks to a grant the Clinton Substance Abuse Council received this year.
Eight employers will provide opportunities for the youths to explore career options and gain work experience. The students’ wages will be paid by a $62,773 grant from Iowa Workforce Development, Kristin Huisenga, prevention specialist at Clinton Substance Abuse Council, said Tuesday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 26 awardees of the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program Grant this month. A total of $1,611,415 will be distributed to the awarded projects. Award amounts range from $5,900 to $246,720 toward each program.
The grants pay for internships for high school youths, including those who are at risk of not graduating or are from under-represented communities in the Iowa workforce. Programs must be designed to last at least six weeks and include developing soft skills and working with or for local employers in high-demand occupations.
The Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program was created under the Future Ready Iowa Act as a way to develop Iowa’s skilled workforce. The initiative aims to ensure 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce ages 25-64 have education and training beyond high school by the year 2025.
“This is such an awesome opportunity,” said Huisenga. “Anything we can do to empower youth and make good changes to the community.”
“Our board loved the idea,” Huisenga said. The program targets young people who are at risk of not graduating. It’s important for substance abuse prevention, she said.
Clinton employers have a shortage of employees, said Huisenga. Connecting students with employers is a good thing, she said, especially if students remain in Clinton or return after college.
The grant required that the applicant accept 10 interns, said Huisenga. But Huisenga couldn’t offer 10 internships in one office. She contacted the state to see if Clinton could apply for a community-based project.
United Way, YWCA empowerment center, Clinton LumberKings, Downtown Alliance, Gateway Area Community Center, the City of Clinton, the Gateway Impact Coalition and the Camanche DeWitt Coalition will take interns this summer.
Two interns will work with the City of Clinton Public Works Department and two with the Parks and Recreation Department.
“It’s kind of all across the board there,” Huisenga said.
The grant application stipulated how many students employers would need, what their pay would be and whether they would be full time or part time, said Tiffany Harris, iJAG education specialist for freshmen and sophomores in the Clinton School District. The employers will pay student interns who work for them, but they’ll be reimbursed using grant money.
Which students will fill which roles is still to be determined, Harris said.
Jobs for America’s Graduates provides skills that prepare students to enter the workforce upon graduation from high school. Harris, too, had run across the summer internship grant, she said, ”Somebody sent it to me. I sent it to our grant writer through iJAG,” Harris said. When iJAG got its grant, Clinton wasn’t part of it.
Then Huisenga contacted to Harris about the grant. “We are both impassioned about helping kids in the community,” Harris said.
Students don’t have to be in the iJAG program to win an internship, Harris said, but the program fits iJAG’s goals. “iJAG fits that population for the grant,” Harris said.
“We’re trying to find the youth that we can benefit the most,” said Harris. She and Huisenga want to have a job fair and have students apply for the positions, Harris said.
”That’s what we’re working on in class,” said Harris. “[It’s] right up our alley.”
The grant says the internships begin May 1, Harris said, but they will most likely start when school is out. “They have to be for a minimum of six weeks,” said Harris. “I know a number of the internship opportunities are 10 weeks.”
The jobs range from 10 hours a week to full time and cover office jobs, outdoor jobs and a variety of interests and skill sets, Harris said. The internships are open to students between the ages of 14 and 19.
The internships will build the students’ confidence and give them work experience, Harris said. “They can show people they are employable.”
Students will learn new skills and explore what could be a future career.
”I think its an excellent program, an opportunity they might not otherwise have,” Harris said.
