CLINTON — Nonprofits working to enhance and improve quality of life in Clinton and Camanche are invited to apply for grants from the River Bluff Community Foundation beginning Feb. 1.
Applications are available at dbqfoundation.org/rbcf.
The Community Foundation offers grants as a way of building strong nonprofits to support strong communities. Awards range from $500 to $5,000. Applications are due March 15.
The Foundation is especially interested in seeding new ideas or growing existing programs that will benefit residents of Clinton and Camanche in the areas of health and human services, education, community and neighborhood development, the environment, children, youth and families, and arts and culture.
To learn more, call (563) 588-2700 or email rbcf@dbqfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.