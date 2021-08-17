CLINTON — Nonprofits working to enhance and improve quality of life in Clinton and Camanche are invited to apply now for grants from the River Bluff Community Foundation.
Applications are available at dbqfoundation.org/rbcf.
The Community Foundation offers grants as a way of building strong nonprofits to support strong communities. Awards range from $500 to $5,000.
The Foundation is especially interested in seeding new ideas or growing existing programs that will benefit residents of Clinton and Camanche in the areas of health and human services, education, community and neighborhood development, the environment, children, youths and families, and arts and culture.
To learn more, call (563) 588-2700 or email rbcf@dbqfoundation.org.
