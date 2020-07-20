CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association will not require organizations applying for grants to have a local bank, CCDA decided Monday.
Board Director Alice Schnepl brought up the issue of whether CCDA should require local banking of its grant recipients. She said CCDA funds should be spent in Clinton County and CCDA" needs to protect Clinton County.”
CCDA originally required a local bank but later removed the requirement, Board Director Tom Fullerton said. The organization requires that grant projects be Clinton County projects, but the current rules have no bank account requirement, Fullerton said.
An organization that is awarded a grant by the CCDA is required to produce paid invoices, Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez said.
CCDA Board President Matt Stammeyer said that CCDA now has more controls in place, and he is not concerned about the lack of a local banking requirement.
The CCDA was not tracking tax ID numbers at the time the requirement was in place, Stammeyer said.
“I think at the time we didn’t have all these other controls or information readily at hand,” Stammeyer said. “But for me, I don’t necessarily have a concern as to where the money goes because we pay on invoices that come in, and we don’t control that those vendors have to be within Clinton County. They could get a bidder or vendor from any place to pay, but I do think it’s important and I do think we have control the way policies are right now that the project itself is here.”
Board Vice President Les Shields sees why a local bank requirement made sense at one time, he said, but CCDA has grown, evolved and has better processes for weeding out unqualified applicants.
“The way we’re doing it now seems to work,“ Shields said. “And to add another layer of requirement for a local bank. We’re eventually going to get to the point where we’re going to ask for routing information for financial institutions where we’re not going to issue checks. We’re just going to push buttons on the computer and send the money," he said.
"At least, I would like to see us get to that point. And that will solve a lot of it, also, to know exactly where the money’s going," Shields said.
Board Director Peg Wolf said she understands Schnepl’s concern about paying entities outside of the county. However, if the CCDA is paying the invoice, that will not be an issue, she said.
