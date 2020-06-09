FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Association for Community Enrichment (FACE) and Morrison Area Community Foundation (MACF), both Geographic Affiliate Funds of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, have awarded $105,000 in grants to support Whiteside County nonprofits in their response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are made possible by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, and were proactively awarded in collaboration with the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
“What a lifeline these grants are providing to Whiteside County,” said Connie Koehn, advisory board member of FACE. “We are immensely grateful to the funders who gave to support those who have borne the brunt of this pandemic. These grants will provide an immediate infusion of resources to provide access to food, emergency supplies, mental health care, and housing assistance to those most in need right now.”
Joseph Mills, advisory board member of MACF, added that “this money will go a long way in supporting Whiteside County residents right now. This large grant allows us to provide greater assistance in a very short period of time.”
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker to help nonprofits serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition has distributed dollars from that fund to organizations like the Quad Cities Community Foundation to proactively make grants to organizations.
“We are reminded of the power of collaboration as we collectively make these grants with Fulton and Morrison leaders,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “These community funds play a critical role in local towns and counties in our region. We are proud of their efforts, grateful for their knowledge, and glad we can swiftly get these dollars into the hands of nonprofits who are responding to critical needs due to COVID-19.”
In Whiteside County, five organizations have received a total of $105,000 in support:
• River Bend Foodbank, for local food pantries – $15,000.
• Sinnissippi Centers, for mental health services – $30,000.
• Tri-County Opportunities Council, for emergency assistance – $20,000.
• United Way of Whiteside County, for county-wide grocery program – $25,000.
• YWCA of Whiteside County, for direct support of immigrant families – $15,000.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is home to six Geographic Affiliate Funds outside the immediate service area of Rock Island and Scott counties. Because of the partnership with FACE and MACF, the Quad Cities Community Foundation was able to leverage its expertise and experience to grant additional dollars to these counties.
