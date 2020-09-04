CLINTON — The U.S. Senate doesn’t have a lot more days left in the 116th Congress, but U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listened to concerns of some of his constituents at Clinton City Hall on Thursday.
Grassley encouraged residents to email him, though he’s behind in his answers by 11,000. He’s normally only 2,000 or 3,000 behind.
Since the prohibition on gatherings were implemented due to coronavirus, Grassley hasn’t visited many Iowa cities in person, “because you have to go by whatever rules governors set around the country,” Grassley said. He didn’t want to turn people away if a venue reached its occupation limit.
Curt Allen, president of the Clinton County Farm Bureau, asked Grassley to address livestock price discovery.
“Just need to see a lot more transparency in how the markets are being set,” said Allen. It’s creating distrust between packers and producers.
Grassley said he’s introduced a bill as a result of the Iowa Beef and Nebraska Beef producers, but the National Beef Producers oppose it and the slaughterhouses probably oppose it.
Currently, 80% of the slaughter is done by the four biggest packers, said Grassley. “So then the residual supplier will be the independent producer that ... maybe won’t be able to market that day, and if he did probably get a lower price of $20 to $40 a head.”
Grassley’s bill would require that 50% of the daily slaughter will have to have negotiated prices. “I would hope that that would get the price discovery out there a little bit better.”
Allen appreciated Grassley’s support for renewable fuel standard statute and biofeuel industries, but asked that they slow down the small refinery exemption waivers. It’s expanded exponentially in the last few years, and it’s definitely hurt his county.
Grassley said the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said the waivers are ridiculous to an extent. “I hope that dampens EPA’s granting of waivers.”
Allen asked if the government could subsidize smaller packers to reduce their costs and make them more competitive. Right now, their base expense is paying for a USDA inspector to come in, and they’re having to pay the same fees a large packer pays, and it’s hard to compete.
“There’s a law that says that you can’t sell ... across state lines,” said Grassley. “There are bills to amend that, to make that interstate commerce.” There’s also a certification available to lockers to allow them to sell across state lines, he said.
Greg Gannon, president of DeWitt Bank and Trust, asked Grassley if income tax equity between banks and credit unions is on the table as a means to help pay back some of the COVID-19 stimulus.
“The short answer is no, it’s not on the agenda,” said Grassley. Credit unions and banks aren’t on legislators’ minds very often. “Until you get more of a traction to get the issue highlighted, it’s not going to be discussed.”
Grassley said the banks have done a good job getting their issues before the State Legislature, and they need to do the same thing nationwide to catch the ear of the U.S. Congress.
MercyOne Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Berentes thanked Grassley for federal funds. “The CARES act for health care institutions has kept us afloat. And so the infrastructure of health care would be in dire straights if it wasn’t for the federal stipends that we’ve gotten.”
“We’re not out of COVID and we won’t be out of COVID for a long time,” Berentes said.
Berentes said many doctors and nurses are disappointed with the theories that COVID isn’t real or is being overblown.
MercyOne had 10 COVID patients Thursday. “They suffer. They have significant shortness of breath. It is not a nice course, particularly if you are elderly and you’re immuno-compromised.”
Nurses will say “we wish we could have the community come up and see what this looks like. The community would be better about containment strategies if they could see it.
“I wish more of us would take it seriously and make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our communities,” Berentes said.
“We do not know what the long-term effects of this disease are,” said Berentes. MercyOne is already planning how it will handle both cardiac and pulmonary complications of COVID. “We know, even in young people, there’s a large percentage that will end up with long-term pulmonary-cardiac complications.
“I don’t think Iowa has taken a strong enough stance,” Berentes said.
Berentes noted that when the hospital couldn’t meet with patients in person, it used telemedicine. She hopes that funding for the service will continue even when the pandemic ends.
“Probably telehealth would have gradually caught on without the virus,” said Grassley. “But it’s almost a certain part of the practice of medicine now.”
A bill tabled by Grassley’s committee included a 5-year extension of telehealth and $5 billion in that category, Grassley said.
That’s important, Berentes said, “because ... even with a vaccine, we don’t know how effective a vaccine will be,” said Berentes. “When we talk about normal life, for us, is going to be awhile ... if we ever get there. COVID’s going to be around, and it’ll be transmitted and very contagious.”
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer noted that the Iowa Legislature expanded broadband across the state. Not only did it help telehealth, it helped students who were studying at home and people who were working from home.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds used CARES money to expand broadband access as well as the bandwidth, Cournoyer said.
“Even within the practice of medicine, there’s a lot to learn every day about this,” said Grassley. Treatments have changed since COVID first appeared in the United States.
Three vaccines are in the final stage of development, said Grassley. Normally when phase 3 is completed, the FDA will consider approval, and then manufacturing would begin.
But the Trump administration put in place Operation Warp Speed, so even though phase 3 isn’t done, the U.S. is in the process of buying 1.6 billion doses of vaccine so when the FDA approves it, the U.S. can begin vaccinating the next day.
“You’re going to start out with doctors and nurses ... and older people,” Grassley said. “It’s going to take years to get people vaccinated, so there’s going to be some of this around for awhile.”
Berentes said it will be at least two years before full vaccination and immunity. “I think that containment strategies are one of our biggest things that we can do in our community and in Iowa. ... It’s been encouraged, but it’s not been mandated. ... I think we could be a little bit stronger about that.”
“If you aren’t willing to put people in jail if they don’t wear a mask, it isn’t going to do much good,” Grassley said.
