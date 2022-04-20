DEWITT — Connor Murphy and his parents, Mike and Nancy, own Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt. They survived the restaurant shutdown of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21 only to find themselves trying to cope with ongoing labor shortages.
But their biggest challenge right now, Connor Murphy told Sen. Charles Grassley during a public forum last week, is inflation.
“Our business right now is paying unbelievable prices for everything that we need — meat, dry goods, produce. Every week it gets worse,” Murphy explained. “(Prices are) far worse for locally owned restaurants,” Murphy said. “We’re, on average, paying 30-40% more for everything compared to pre-COVID costs — chicken, pork, beef, produce, food service gloves, to-go containers have doubled, tripled, or quadrupled in price since March 2020.
“So, in an industry with less than 3% profit margin, … we want to know what’s being done at the state and federal level” to combat this, Murphy told Grassley.
Grassley said inflation control mostly is in the hands of the Federal Reserve at the moment and didn’t provide a solution to Murphy’s concerns. Grassley fielded questions for an hour during the public forum at the DeWitt Community Center on April 12. The forum followed a private tour of Precision Metal Works in Maquoketa and subsequent other appearances in the area.
The most common questions from those in attendance related to inflation and rising costs. One person wanted to know the “real reasons” for supply chain issues and what was being done to correct them.
“Well, there’s not just one reason,” Grassley replied.
Just that morning, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation hit 8.5% in the United States last month, the fastest 12-month pace since 1981, according to a New York Times report. The increase comes amid a record-level surge in gasoline prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as an ongoing battle between demand and pandemic-related supply shortages.
Grassley, a Republican, also factored the coronavirus pandemic into a reason for the supply chain issue. He talked about China closing port cities and reducing manufacturing, as well as the workforce shortage.
He said the supply chain problems were “far from over” but did not provide an answer as to how to fix the issue.
Other topics
• Clinton County farmer and Farm Bureau member Joe Dierickx asked Grassley what’s being done about the apparent monopoly of meat-packing plants and its effects on the cattle market.
The senator said four meat-packing companies control 85% of the daily livestock kill. He said smaller producers, especially in the Midwest, find it difficult to get the same prices as larger feedlots, such those in Colorado or Texas, and get a slower turnaround in processing time.
The Senate Agriculture Committee is working on a bill that Grassley said would “guarantee more transparency” on price discovery so farmers know the price of cattle slaughter nationwide. He said the proposed bill would “make sure that you’ve got information for a fair price, you can get a price, and get it (livestock) delivered in 14 days.”
• Asked how to control and reduce the federal deficit, Grassley said he advocates for a constitutional amendment that would force Congress to adopt a balanced budget. He said he voted for such a measure three times.
He also suggested some combination of freezing budgets and across-the-board cuts, and sequestration, which refers to automatic spending cuts that occur through the withdrawal of funding for certain (but not all) government programs.
• Kay Pence of Eldridge is the Iowa vice president for the Alliance for Retired Americans; she’s also a Democrat running for the Iowa House District 70 seat.
Pence expressed concern about the “exorbitant cost of prescription drugs.” She asked Grassley and Congress to “push” the implementation of the March-in Rights under the Bayh-Dole Act. The 1980 legislation provides federal agencies with the right to demand, in the case of prescription drugs in which federal money was used to develop a drug patent, that the patent-holder produce a generic (and thereby less costly) version of the medication.
Grassley said the president holds the power to carry out that law.
He took the opportunity to tout the Grassley-Wyden bill, which he said would, if passed, cap prescription drug prices, set out-of-pocket drug costs at $3,100 (a flexible number), reduce somewhat the cost of health insurance premiums, do away with the Medicare “donut hole,” and save taxpayers an estimated $95 billion on Medicare Part B medications.
• Other public questions referenced election practices, immigration, returning production and manufacturing to the United States, Afghanistan, student loan interest rate disclosure, and school lunches. Grassley said also said he would support sending in heavier equipment for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian’s invasion but did not have a resolution to why Russia still has a seat on the U.N. Security Council.
