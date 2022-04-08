DEWITT — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will hold a town meeting Tuesday, April 12, in DeWitt. The one-hour gathering will begin at 2 p.m. in the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St., DeWitt. The public is invited to attend and ask questions.
Grassley hosting meeting in DeWitt April 12
Jaclyne J. Peterson-Tubbs, 70, of Clinton passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's newspaper.
