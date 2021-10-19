CLINTON — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley promised Clinton officials Tuesday that he would support the city's application for a federal grant to renovate Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard.
City officials met with Grassley for about 30 minutes in Washington, D.C., to discuss affordable housing, opportunity zones, flood mitigation, infrastructure and the RAISE grant.
City officials asked the senator for help getting a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant to fund the Manufacturing Drive-Bluff Boulevard project. Clinton applied for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant, the predecessor to the RAISE grant, three times and was denied.
In June 2020, City Administrator Matt Brooke and Mayor Scott Maddasion spent about an hour with Grassley staffers and with Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack online asking for help in the selection process.
The federal government gave Iowa enough money for two grants, and Clinton's project placed third, Grassley said by phone from Washington.
Grassley wrote to the transportation secretary last year in support of Clinton's project, he said Tuesday. Clinton "just missed it by a little bit," the senator said.
Grassley will support Clinton's grant application this year the same way he did in the past, he said. "This improvement of this street, ... for everything that’s south of [Old Highway 30], for that hub area, it's absolutely essential," Grassley said.
BUILD grants awarded in Iowa in 2020 gave Polk County $25 million for multi-model improvements to Broadway Avenue and gave Coralville $20 million for interchange improvements.
But Grassley dismissed the idea that urban areas are more likely to receive the grants. "It has to do with how far federal dollars will go and do the most good," he said.
Grassley said the RAISE grant could come under infrastructure. Grassley voted in favor of the bill that recently passed the Senate which will spend $1.2 trillion over five years on infrastructure.
"If that bill gets through the House of Representatives... then the city [of Clinton] as a whole's going to benefit from that." The state could see $4.2 billion in addition to what it's getting through the gas tax now, he said.
The infrastructure bill includes $300 million for fixing bridges in Iowa, Grassley said. Across the state, 23% of bridges are deficient, he said. "I don't know how many of that are in Clinton County."
Iowa has the largest percentage of deficient bridges of any state in the nation, Grassley said.
