CLINTON — Great Give Day — a 24-hour event encouraging donations to charities — is set for Thursday, May 13, Jeanette Petersen and Francie Hill, co-chairmen of the Clinton fund drive, said this weekend.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque established Great Give Day to celebrate and support local nonprofits and build a stronger community, Amy Manternach of the River Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation, said in a press release this week.
Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 3,000 gifts and raised nearly $340,000 for local organizations, Manternach said.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations. This year, 181 nonprofits throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton counties have signed up to participate.
Residents can support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more at GreatGiveDay.org. Donations will be accepted May 13 and can be scheduled beginning May 10.
Gifts will go directly to the nonprofits, helping them qualify for more than $30,000 in prize dollars from local corporate sponsors during contests throughout the day, Manternach said. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% State Tax credit. Participating nonprofits include Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Clinton Public Library, Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, River Bluff Community Foundation, Victory Center Ministry and YWCA Clinton.
An anonymous donor will match $1 to nonprofit endowment funds for every $2 raised up to $1,500. Local nonprofits who raise $3,000 will earn a $1,500 match for a total of $4,500.
Throughout the day, nonprofits will compete for additional hourly and grand prizes funded by local sponsors. Community members can view the prize schedule at GreatGiveDay.org to see when donations might help their favorite nonprofits win additional dollars.
On May 13, the leaderboard at GreatGiveDay.org will reflect all donations in real time, allowing donors to track the total amount raised as well as the progress of their favorite organizations. Visitors can search for nonprofits by organization name, county and category.
For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.
