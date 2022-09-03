CLINTON — The former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 238 Fourth Ave. South is undergoing renovations to become the Great Revivalist Brewery by the end of October.
“I am not a religious guy,” Richard Schwab, the newest owner of the property says. “I bought it because I think it’s awesome looking and I think we can make it into a really cool brewery.”
Schwab, who’s also the owner of Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo, Illinois, said the Clinton establishment also will have a restaurant and bar. GRB will emanate a level of refinement while preserving the church’s historical architecture and artistic values as designed by Schwab himself, he said.
He obtained the area at Fourth Avenue South and South Third Street, as well as a parcel at South Third Street and Third Avenue South. In between the two is a building he would have made into an event center, but the owners of the property weren’t interested in selling. Instead, Schwab will build around it.
The renovations began in early August and are progressing quickly. When completed, the hardwood floor that was long ago hidden beneath red carpeting will have been exposed. Upon entering, to the left will sit a 9-foot pool table. There will be small tables made of the original church pews that line the walls and also six-tops made of live-edge ash to seat customers.
Seating will also be available at a copper-topped bar and around a parlor stove, where customers can relax and enjoy music from the Baldwin F-series concert grand piano with a 3D diamond chandelier hanging overhead. The space will be lighted by the natural light coming through the original stained-glass windows and the flickering light of imitation gas-fueled lights reflecting off the Byzantine mosaic that will remain. A large fan will be installed to help lessen the heat from an 8-foot wood-fire pizza oven and brewery equipment operations. Locally sourced Luxford glass and specially made gargoyles will be installed too.
The exterior of the establishment will offer brick walkways and an outdoor dining area accessed through roll doors from the inside. Schwab is also going to put in a rooftop bar, a fountain, plants, and a 7-foot-tall wrought-iron fence along the property line. The next step of the renovations, though, will be putting up copper roofing.
“I love the neighborhood,” Schwab says.
He found the hardest part of renovating so far to be the initial step of tearing things out after a significant period of neglect of the building.
The church was originally constructed in 1898 and was St. John’s Episcopal Church. In 2007, the Bethel AME Church, the first African American church in Clinton, took its place but was unable to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schwab says this project sort of fell into his lap. He’d actually been looking for a church in the Bettendorf area when he found the opportunity to acquire the Clinton property. Now, he couldn’t be more excited about it.
Products produced at GRB will be carried and distributed by 7G Distributing and Stern Beverage, Inc. Labels on the products themselves will read “Made and produced in Clinton, IA.”
