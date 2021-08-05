CLINTON — Less than a week after Clinton’s riverside was overrun by bicycles, Riverview Park will become a tent city for more than 200 kayaks and canoes.
The Great River Rumble stops in Clinton and Camanche this week, Clinton Marina Supervisor Jean LaShelle said Monday. “They are spending the night in Clinton [today], so the part that I’m helping with is offering the showers,” LaShelle said.
“The city is going to let them camp in the bandshell area,” LaShelle said. They’ll be leaving early Friday.
The Clinton swimming pool will also offer showers for the boaters, said Cathy Marx, assistant director of the City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department “They also have the Rumble Shower,” Marx said.
Unlike RAGBRAI, the Great River Rumble gives participants a water tour of Iowa, taking kayakers and canoeists to river towns along the state’s eastern border.
The boaters left Mud Lake Park on Sunday for a 16-mile paddle to Massey Marina. On Monday, they traveled 17 miles down the Mississippi River to Bellevue.
Tuesday’s trip was 19 miles to Savanna, Illinois, and on Wednesday the kayakers and canoeists will paddle 10 miles from Savanna to Thomson, Illinois.
The trip to Clinton today will be nine miles. On Friday, the Great River Rumble will put in an 11-mile day, camping at Rock Creek Park near Camanche.
The Rumble will end Saturday in LeClaire after a paddle of 13 miles.
Midwest River Expeditions, a nonprofit group, has produced the Great River Rumble since 1995, exploring the upper Mississippi River and its tributaries each summer. Volunteer paddlers organize the event.
The Rumble was canceled in 2020. This year it celebrates its 25th year. The $150 fee includes camping fees for the week, a souvenir shirt and a farewell banquet. Boaters can opt for $30 a day for part of the week.
