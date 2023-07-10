MILES - The Great River Threshers of Miles will be celebrating their 47th year on July 14, 15 and 16.
A parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 7 p.m. there will be kids' games followed by a barbecue contest and flag burning at 7:15 p.m., farmer Olympics, the band Staff Infection will play at 8 p.m. and fireworks will follow.
Saturday starts off with a Brian Galusha memorial walk/run at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m. a drive-In car and truck show will begin followed by a tractor show, broom making, soap/candle making and crafts. Ground events will be log sawing, blacksmithing and shingle making. Mud volleyball will also begin.
A horsepower threshing and steam engine demonstration will begin at 10:30 a.m. A Bloody Mary contest check in is at 10 a.m. A threshers meal will be served at 11 a.m. The afternoon will consist of kids' games, 4-H local show, spelling bee, threshing, Bingo and a 3 p.m. pedal pull.
On Sunday a pancake and sausage breakfast will be from 7 to 11 a.m. and a community church service will begin at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. there will be a horse show, 4-H local show and garden tractor plow day. Open cattle begins at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and admission is free.
