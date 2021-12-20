CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino & Hotel presents platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated hard rock band legends, Great White.
The concert is scheduled Saturday, March 26, in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Tickets start at $25; tax and convenience fees are not included. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.
The Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing blues-based guitar riffs and swagger. Great White has an arsenal of songs, including Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” as well as “Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love,” and “Lady Red Light.”
Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
