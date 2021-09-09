CLINTON — A traffic stop this weekend resulted in a Clinton man being charged with five felony drug charges.

Brandon J. Green Sr., 38, 616 Sixth Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.

According to the affidavit, at 11:43 p.m. Sept. 4, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Green was in the front seat passenger. A Clinton Police K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics along the driver’s side door seam near where the front and rear doors meet, the court records state.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a black backpack was found on the front passenger side floorboard. In the backpack, the affidavit states, officers found over 44 grams with packaging of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, over 22 grams with packaging of a substance consistent with marijuana, 0.74 grams with packaging of a substance consistent with heroin, two glass pipes with residue, one multicolored bong with residue and two glass jars containing suspected THC.

