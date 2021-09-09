CLINTON — A traffic stop this weekend resulted in a Clinton man being charged with five felony drug charges.
Brandon J. Green Sr., 38, 616 Sixth Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 11:43 p.m. Sept. 4, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Green was in the front seat passenger. A Clinton Police K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics along the driver’s side door seam near where the front and rear doors meet, the court records state.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a black backpack was found on the front passenger side floorboard. In the backpack, the affidavit states, officers found over 44 grams with packaging of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, over 22 grams with packaging of a substance consistent with marijuana, 0.74 grams with packaging of a substance consistent with heroin, two glass pipes with residue, one multicolored bong with residue and two glass jars containing suspected THC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.