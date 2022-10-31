CLINTON - The Clinton County Veterans Commission is asking county residents to illuminate their homes and businesses with green lights to honor veterans from Nov. 7 to 11.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a proclamation supporting Operation Green Light, a new national initiative that encourages the use of green light bulbs to show support military veterans and their families.
Clinton County Veterans Affairs Director Joe Raaymakers told the Supervisors the program is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face and the resources available to assist local veterans at the county, state, and federal levels.
"Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation's voluntary military force members, and their families, have made great sacrifices for our safety and security over the past two decades," Raaymakers said, adding that those sacrifices are similar to those of previous generations and that military service often results in significant stress to many veterans who served in times of war and conflict.
"We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure their county government and our community serve them," he said.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends, Raaymakers said.
"Shining a green light lets our veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported," he said.
During his presentation, Raaymakers also provided the Supervisors with statistics about veterans. He said Clinton County's veterans access more than $1,112,000 in disability and compensation benefits each month.
Nationally, he said. approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities annually. He also said studies indicate that 44-72% of service members experience high levels of stress during the transition from military to civilian life and that active military service members transitioning from military service are at high risk for suicide during their first year after military service.
While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.