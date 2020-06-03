(Editor's note: Corrects statewide result of race for U. S. Congressional District and political parties of candidates for county supervisor.)
CLINTON — Bill Greenwalt will face Democrat Steve Diesch in the Clinton County Sheriff's race in the November general election.
Republicans cast 2,167 votes for Greenwalt in Tuesday's primary election. Allan Soenksen received 816 votes, and Danny Thomas garnered 711.
Diesch received 3,419 votes, running uncontested on the Democratic primary ballot.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Democratic voters in Clinton chose Theresa Greenfield to face incumbent Republican Joni Ernst in November.
Greenfield earned 2,526 votes in Tuesday's Clinton County primary, significantly more than her competitors. Michael Franken received 472 votes, Kimberly Graham 439, Eddie J. Mauro 350 and Cal Woods 79.
Ernst received 3,461 votes on the Republican ballot.
Clinton County residents cast 3,842 votes for Rita Hart, the sole Democratic candidate for Rep. Dave Loebsack's District 2 House seat.
Bobby Schilling received 1,724 votes in Tuesday's Republican primary in Clinton. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, received 1,089 votes, but Miller-Meeks won the nomination state wide and will face Hart in November.
Other Republican candidates running for the nomination were Tim Borchardt, who received 161 votes; Steven Everly, who received 193 votes; and Rick Phillips, who received 142 votes.
Other races were uncontested in the primary election. In November, Democrat Ryan Zeskey will face Republican incumbent Norlin Mommsen in the race for Iowa's 97th House District. Republican Joma Short will face incumbent Democrat Mary Wolfe in the 98th District race.
Democrat Mike Brown will challenge Republican Tom Determann, the incumbent, for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors. Democrat Eric Van Lancker, the incumbent, will run unopposed for Clinton County Auditor.
The primary election broke Clinton's record for voter turnout, said Van Lancker during Tuesday's election. Absentee ballots alone numbered more than 6,000, he said, and the county has never before had more than 3,300 votes cast in a primary election.
The auditor speculated that mailing ballot applications to all active voters in the state, as Secretary of State Paul Pate did, encouraged voting and made it easy.
See election results at www.clintoncountyelections.com.
