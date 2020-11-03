CLINTON — Clinton County voters on Tuesday night elected a longtime Clinton police officer as their next sheriff, and retained the county’s treasurer and a Board of Supervisors member.
Republican Bill Greenwalt will serve as the county’s new sheriff and will fill the post to be vacated by the upcoming retirement of current sheriff, Rick Lincoln. Greenwalt received 13,261 votes to Democratic challenger Steve Diesch’s 10,937 votes. Diesch is a long-time Clinton County sheriff’s deputy who had been part of the planning of the new Clinton County Jail and also oversaw its operations.
“It’s a great feeling,” Greenwalt said of his win. “It’s overwhelming. I’m excited. I’m surrounded tonight by a great group of people that helped me throughout this entire process and my family and you know one of the big things is I’m really excited to follow in the footsteps of my father. My father served for nearly 30 years in the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and you know to be able to get towards the back side of my career and follow in his footsteps is something that I dreamed of for years.”
Tom Determann, a Republican, was re-elected to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors with 12,515 votes. He was challenged by Mike Brown, who garnered 11,409 votes. Brown retired last year as Clinton’s fire chief.
Dustin Johnson, a Republican, will continue to serve as Clinton County treasurer, a position to which he was appointed last spring after the retirement of former treasurer Rhonda McIntyre. He defeated Bill Jacobs on a vote count of 13,673 to 9,619.
Clinton County voters supported Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt, to continue to serve as the District 97 representative in the Iowa House. He received 6,401 votes to challenger Ryan Zeskey’s 3,694.
Clinton County voters also re-elected State Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Democrat from Clinton, to represent House District 98 in the Iowa House. She received 7,864 votes to challenger Joma Short’s 5,326.
Clinton County voters supported Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District; Joni Ernst, a Republican seeking reelection to her U.S. Senate seat; and Donald Trump for president. The final results were not in at press time Tuesday night.
Clinton County voters came out in full force for Tuesday’s general election, with the number of absentee ballots counted setting a record.
The previous absentee ballot record – 12,469 – was set in 2012, when Barack Obama won reelection with 60.56% of the vote over Republican Mitt Romney’s 37.73%. Registered voters numbered 34,758 at that election, with 25,089 ballots cast, 12,620 of them at the polls.
“This will be a record for how many absentee ballots we counted in Clinton County,” said Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, who was reelected Tuesday night in an uncontested race. He said more absentee ballots could still make their way to his office and be counted. As of 7 p.m., a full two hours before polls closed Tuesday night, he knew the record has been surpassed. “We are currently ahead of the record 12,469 absentee ballots counted in 2012 by more than 3,500.”
