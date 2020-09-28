CLINTON — The committee for Bill Greenwalt for Clinton County Sheriff will host an event next week.
The fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton. Tickets are $20 and that covers food and entertainment. A cash bar will be available.
The menu includes burgers, brats, hot dogs, pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, peanuts, popcorn, soda and water.
Live music will be provided by Travis Hosette and Molly Shannon.
For tickets, call or text any one of these committee members: Paul Mulholland at (563) 357-9015, Missey Sullivan-Pope at (563) 249-2726, Randy and Brenda Vens at (563) 212-8181, Danny Thomas at (928) 814-3266, or Tom and Jill McNamera at (563) 349-3890.
