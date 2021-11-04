CLINTON — When First Central State Bank began its Grilling For Charity tradition more than 10 years ago, a small grill and a few to-go orders highlighted those first renditions.
Now, armed with multiple grills, an extensive non-profit network, and community members and bank employees, the 2021 Grilling For Charity season netted record-breaking results across First Central State Bank’s footprint.
First Central State Bank hosted charitable events in Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge, and Goose Lake, raising $20,707.51 for non-profits in those cities, a new overall record for the bank. Individual event records were broken, first with Clinton’s event netting $5,686 for My Gear Outreach, only to be outdone a month later in Eldridge, with $10,260 raised for the family of Hudson Ferris.
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said these fundraisers are at the heart of the bank’s mission of making an impact on the communities in which First Central serves.
“We’re proud to partner with these non-profits to provide essential services to our local communities,” Tubbs said. “We really look forward to hosting these each year and we can’t wait to do them again in 2022.”
In addition to the events in Eldridge and Clinton, First Central State Bank team members hosted fundraisers for the St. Joseph Education Foundation in DeWitt, notching $2,607.51, and the Northeast Athletic Boosters in Goose Lake, raising $2,154.
“Thank you to everyone in the community that comes together to help these groups and families,” Tubbs said. “It truly is a team effort, from the non-profit, to our team members, to the community in general, that creates these positive results.”
The Grilling For Charity events are hosted by First Central State Bank, with the bank providing the food and drinks, along with volunteers. Over the years, these events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for area non-profits and families. Each year, a new non-profit is chosen to receive the donations.
