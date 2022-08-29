DEWITT — First Central State Bank will continue its tradition of Grilling for Charity fundraisers.
The event will from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at First Central State Bank’s DeWitt location. The proceeds collected from this fundraiser will benefit the DeWitt Central FFA.
First Central State Bank started the Grilling for Charity fundraisers in 2010. Since its inception, the events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for local non-profits. Last year, First Central State Bank raised more than $20,000 through its Grilling For Charity fundraisers.
The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
