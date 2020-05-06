MORRISON, Ill. — Almost daily, a food processing plant is forced to temporarily shut down because it has become hot spots for the coronavirus.
Just earlier this week, a report released showed the Tyson plant in Perry had 700 workers who tested positive for COVID-19. As workers are becoming sick and plants are closing their doors, a meat shortage is on the horizon across the nation.
Closer to home, the meat counters at Sullivan’s in Morrison are full at the moment. But the grocer’s meat specialist, Shaun Bullock, said with everything going on that may change in the coming days or weeks.
“I don’t think any of us can predict the future right now,” Bullock said. “Our stores are fully stocked, and we are loaded up. But it’s something new every day. It’s a new challenge every day. If you went to our Morrison store, it’s stocked and full, but that might not be the case in a couple of days.”
Bullock said he and others in the industry saw a potential meat shortage coming, so they ordered ahead to ensure they would have the product for their customers. However, over the last week or two, he said many of the orders they made were shorted.
He said it is very likely that a customer could come to the store and not find the particular meat that they want and may have to find an alternative. He said in the short term, it’s a matter of not having a large variety, but pending what happens over the next 14 days, that is when things could become critical.
“The next two weeks are going to be crucial, and there is a very real possibility that that could happen,” Bullock said. “Just with the shortages we’re seeing now, it’s already unbelievable. To say, not having meat in the grocery stores, you know, it’s a reality, and it very well could happen.”
Bullock said there are a lot of indicators that are pointing toward stores not having any meat at all. He mentioned that as demand continues to grow, the processing plants may not be able to meet the demand.
At the moment, Sullivan’s stores are not limiting their customers on the amount of meat they can purchase. At the same time, he is encouraging people not to panic buy and to get just what they need.
But that is not the case in other stores. In nearby Sterling, Illinois, the Kroger’s at 2301 Locust St. has signs posted everywhere, telling customers to limit their purchases to a quantity of two pork products per transaction in an effort to ensure there is meat available for all of their customers. Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that its stores will limit meat purchases to four packages per customer.
With more demand,but less product, prices are going up as well. The Fulton Meat Market in Fulton, Illinois is also limiting meat purchases. The owner, Greg Anderson, said they are experiencing a meat shortage, like other places, and have a limit on various items, from ground beef to pork products. In addition, they had to raise the prices because of it.
“We’ve had to increase some of our prices because our cost has gone up,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, we had to do that.”
As of Wednesday, the price per pound of ground beef at the Fulton Meat Market was $7.79.
Experts say things will get worse before they get better, as the food industry market is very volatile.
