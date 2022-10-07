CLINTON - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' Chancellor Dr. Sonya Williams and Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly were joined by the college's partners, supporters, and future students of the DeWitt Career Advancement Center on Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the facility’s construction.
“As we officially mark the beginning of construction,” Williams said, “I want to reaffirm our commitment to educating the future workforce of this region by ensuring all members of our communities have affordable and equitable access to high quality education in the most high-demand career fields.”
Williams went on to state that 45 percent of adults in the area have training beyond high school education, but the U.S. Department of Labor estimates that around 65 percent of jobs created in the next five years will require education post-high school.
“We have to close that gap,” Williams said, “to fill business and industry needs and this new center will help us do that.”
Williams then introduced Kelly.
“This is a special day, and it’s a day of celebration, but it’s not just a celebration of place, this is really a celebration of leadership and it a celebration of vision,“ he said. “This leadership vision is fueled by the economic realities of our region.”
Other speakers included President and CEO of DeWitt Chamber and Development Company Angel Rheingans, DeWitt Mayor Steve Hasenmiller, and Eastern Iowa Board of Trustee Bill Vetter, who joined Williams and EICC board members as well as superintendents of Clinton and Jackson counties to gather around the mound of dirt placed for the occasion.
Following the ceremonial groundbreaking, the final beam in the building’s construction, signed by all in attendance, was placed.
Studio 483 Architects designed the 26,000-square-foot modern facility built by Estes Construction on 6 acres of land west of Car Freshener Corporation on East Industrial Street in DeWitt.
It will consist of two wings comprised of classrooms, faculty offices and large open spaces for industrial and agricultural instruction. The facility will also house multi-purpose laboratories and a student commons area. Construction is expected to be completed by fall of next year.
A $40 million bond referendum was approved for the purpose of expanding career and technical training opportunities within EICC’s service area in March 2021. Almost 74 percent of voters in eight Eastern Iowa counties overall voted in favor of the bond.
“In Clinton County,” Kelly said, “the approval rate was 88.1 percent, the highest in Eastern Iowa Community College history.”
Additionally, the state of Iowa made a contribution to the construction of the center that came from its Career Academy Incentive Fund in the amount of $1 million.
Once the center is completed, students will be able to accomplish between one semester and one year’s worth of college credits at no charge to them while attending high school. Those that don’t yet know which career field they’d like to enter into after graduating high school can explore their options with the center’s Career Academies.
The school districts of the same eight counties that voted to approve the $40 million bond used to fund construction have all committed students to the center’s Career Academies for the next 10 years. Subjects to be offered include agriculture, business, CNC machining, construction technology, healthcare, and information technology.
