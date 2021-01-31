CLINTON — A winter storm brought rain, sleet and snow to Clinton during January's final weekend, and another is expected to move through the region beginning Wednesday night.
According to the National Weather Service, less than 48 hours after Punxsutawney Phil tells weather watchers if they can expect six more weeks of winter, another storm will add to the snow cover in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Appearing at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania every Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous prognosticator of prognosticators in the United States today, though other states have their own rodents and host celebrations.
According to legend, if the groundhog emerges from his hole on a clear day and sees his shadow, he will retreat, and wintry weather will continue for six more weeks. If he emerges from his burrow and does not see his shadow, an early spring is on its way.
Groundhog Day comes from the country's agricultural past, according to the Farmer's Almanac. Feb. 2 marks the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The holiday is rooted in astronomy and the movement of the Earth around the sun, the Almanac says.
History.com says that Groundhog Day is rooted in the ancient Christian tradition of Candlemas, during which clergy would bless and distribute candles needed for winter. The candles represented how long and cold the winter would be.
In Germany, people believed that if the sun came out on Candlemas Day and an animal (usually a hedgehog) cast a shadow, there would be six more weeks of cold weather, according to the website GermanyinUSA. Germans called it the second winter.
“For as the sun shines on Candlesmas Day, so far will the snow swirl in May."
When Germans settled Pennsylvania, hedgehogs were in short supply, so they used groundhogs instead, History.com says.
Groundhogs, also called woodchucks, weigh 12 to 15 pounds and live six to eight years. They eat vegetables and fruits and whistle when they’re frightened or looking for a mate, which explains why they are sometimes called whistle pigs.
Groundhogs go into hibernation in the late fall. Their body temperatures drop significantly, their heartbeats slow from 80 to five beats per minute, and they can lose 30 percent of their body fat.
In February, male groundhogs emerge from their burrows to look for a mate (not to predict the weather) before going underground again, History.com says. They come out of hibernation for good in March.
Since 1887, Phil and his predecessors have seen their shadows 104 times, and not seen it only 19 times, EarthSky says. Citing the Stormfax Almanac, Earth Sky says Phil has been correct only 39% of the time since he started making predictions in 1887.
Meteorologists are much better than that, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time, and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 90 percent of the time, it says.
Ahead of Phil's emergence from his burrow, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting seasonable winter weather across most of the U.S.
Because of the pandemic, Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania will be virtual. To watch, visit www.groundhog.org, Punxsutawney Phil’s Facebook page or Punxsutawney Phil’s Youtube channel.
