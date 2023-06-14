CLINTON — Grow Clinton’s second annual meeting took place at NelsonCorp Field on Tuesday in celebration of the organization’s successes over the past year.
“If you haven’t read the Clinton Herald, you haven’t read the Quad Cities Business Journal, you had your head in the sand, we’ve been doing some awesome things as a community,” Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich said to an audience of the organization’s staff, board members, ex-officios, state and city elected officials, department heads, and member investors.
Some of Grow Clinton’s successes over the past year include Big River Packaging’s $6 million and 36,000-square-foot expansion, Nestle Purina’s $156 million expansion and the addition of a training center, a $223 million investment by Atlas Roofing Corporation that comes with the creation of nearly 200 jobs, the certification of the Lincolnway Industrial Rail Park by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the completion of the seven-year-long $15.6 million Wilson Lofts renovation with 33 new residential units.
A total of $303,000 in annual tourism revenue reflects a larger than 30% increase from 2022, due in part to Grow Clinton’s sponsorship of the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival held in Clinton last week, when, Sokolovich said, “we attracted over 25,000 people to this community.”
“People ask why would you give $25,000 to a concert series,” he continued. “It puts heads in beds. And we get back some of that hotel-motel tax revenue.”
Sokolovich confirmed that Grow Clinton will continue to invest in the music festival moving forward.
The organization also welcomed 48 new members this past year and awards were presented.
The first award to be given was the Julie Allesee Community Leader of the Year award, presented by Sokolovich to Big River Packaging Assistant Vice President Kip Simpson.
Owner of Brent’s Firehouse Coffee in Camanche, Brent Brightman, then accepted the Small Business Person of the Year award presented to him by Camanche Mayor Austin Pruett.
Gateway Realty Group owner Joy Jensen read her nomination for the Karl Schmitz Memorial Award for Outstanding Ambassador given to Temp Associates Clinton Branch Manager Sue Watkins.
The Manager of the Year award was given to Carrie Donaire of Citizens First Bank, as nominated by Financial Services Vice President Heather Farwell.
Recipient of the Al Wise Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer, Tom Kessler, accepted the award from his son Aaron, who’d nominated him.
Originally, Grow Clinton was born of the merger of the Clinton Regional Development Corp. and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce in March 2022. The entity that resulted strives to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the stable economic success of the Greater Clinton region.
The meeting concluded with encouraged networking among all guests and live music provided by The Stockwells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.