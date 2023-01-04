CLINTON - Grow Clinton has announced it will commit $25,000 to the upcoming Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival slated for June 8-10 in Clinton's Riverview Park.
By investing $25,000, Grow Clinton, a tourism, community and economic development organization, will be listed as a Diamond Box sponsor.
"Grow Clinton is proud to be a Diamond Box sponsor for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa," said Lesley Webster, Grow Clinton’s Director of Placemaking & Tourism. "Not only is this an excellent opportunity for our communities to enjoy top-rated entertainment, but we know it will serve as a tourist draw from states throughout the Midwest. We look forward to showing our visitors all that Clinton, Fulton, Camanche, and the surrounding areas offer."
She said that by utilizing the Economic Impact Calculator the Iowa Tourism Industry Partners provided, early estimates indicate a positive economic impact for the Greater Clinton Region of more than $6.5 million. These figures account for not only event ticket sales and hotels but also spending at gas stations, retail venues, and restaurants.
Grow Clinton officials said via press release that successful events will boost the region's exposure via various media forms, attract visitors, provide local jobs, and make a case for future infrastructure improvements.
Grow Clinton wants to thank the City of Clinton, Mayor Scott Maddasion, and the Clinton City Council for creating an event that will benefit the local economy and generate awareness of the entire region.
For event sponsorship information, contact Mayor Scott Maddasion at smaddasion@cityofclintoniowa.us or Parks & Recreation Director Josh Eggers at joshuaeggers@cityofclintoniowa.us or 243-1260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.