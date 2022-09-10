CLINTON — With the overwhelming support of the membership, investors, and Board of Directors, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Regional Development Corp. in March approved a merger creating a single entity known as Grow Clinton.
For over a year, volunteers worked on the details and logistics of merging the two non-profit organizations and created its mission to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.
The merger also included the Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber of Commerce. All three offices now operate under a single umbrella, to streamline operations and enhance member services. The skills of the existing staff have been leveraged to move the organization forward; however, members noticed changes in titles reflecting additional responsibilities. Among those changes:
Andy Sokolovich was named president and CEO of Grow Clinton. He had been with the Clinton Regional Development Corp. since 2016, and had been serving as the vice president of economic development.
Stacy Borgeson is now serving as the director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction. She focuses on establishing a solid understanding of the region’s workforce demands and partnering with local K-12 schools, Clinton Community College, and employers to ensure those demands are met. In addition, she leverages programs such as Home Base Iowa and the Clinton County Community Student Loan Assistance Program to attract new talent into the region.
Jenny Holm became director of Member & Community Relations. Within this role, Holm works with Grow Clinton member investors to solve problems within their business and advertise the successes of Grow Clinton throughout the community. One of the key focus areas of the position is face-to-face company interviews with lead decision-makers to identify opportunities for Grow Clinton to intervene and establish fix actions to common business problems and concerns.
Lesley Webster was named director of Placemaking & Tourism. Previously serving as the director of Tourism, Lesley has enhanced her efforts to include placemaking, an act of inspiring the towns that Grow Clinton helps to reimagine and reinvent public spaces to become the heart of every community. Her goal is to capitalize on each community’s assets, inspiration, and potential to create environments that contribute to people’s health, happiness, and well-being.
Ashley Hatteberg recently was hired as director of Marketing and Event Planning. In her new role, she will lead the marketing and branding efforts for the organization, promoting economic growth and retention in the region, and planning successful and engaging events for the Grow Clinton community.
The Grow Clinton offices remain at 721 S. Second St., Clinton. For more information on Grow Clinton, contact Sokolovich at asokolovich@growclinton.com or 242-5702.
