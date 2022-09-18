CLINTON - Grow Clinton is sponsoring a fall job fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12.
All companies are invited to participate in this no-cost event. If you are interested in having a table, contact Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction Stacy Borgeson as soon as possible, as space is limited, at sborgeson@growclinton.com or call (563) 559-2205.
Job-seekers will be able to find opportunities in manufacturing and welding, healthcare, construction, retail, federal facilities and much more.
Grow Clinton's mission is to provide employers and job-seekers with opportunities to showcase their positions and skills and to develop the region’s workforce. Along with strong relationships in the regional K-12 districts, Grow Clinton partners closely with community colleges to establish pipelines and pathways, preparing students for a multitude of careers.
Direct questions to Borgeson at sborgeson@growclinton.com or 242-5702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.