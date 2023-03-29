CLINTON — Grow Clinton is sponsoring a spring career fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 8-11 a.m. April 12.
Thirty-five companies will be in attendance. A full list of the participating companies can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GrowClintonIA. Job-seekers will find opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, banking, education, public service, and much more.
It is the mission of Grow Clinton to provide both employers and job-seekers with opportunities to showcase their positions and skills and to develop the region’s workforce. Along with strong relationships in the regional K-12 districts, Grow Clinton partners with area community colleges to establish pipelines and pathways, preparing students for a multitude of careers.
Please direct questions to Stacy Borgeson at sborgeson@growclinton.com or 242-5702.
