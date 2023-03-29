Pathways at Grow Clinton job fair

Ashli Foster, Larissa Brewer and Cherish Ernst represented Pathways Living Center in October at the Grow Clinton fall job fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort. Job-seekers will find opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, banking, education, and public service at Grow Clinton's spring career fair in April. Jenna Blount/Clinton Herald file photo

CLINTON — Grow Clinton is sponsoring a spring career fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 8-11 a.m. April 12.

Thirty-five companies will be in attendance. A full list of the participating companies can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GrowClintonIA. Job-seekers will find opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, banking, education, public service, and much more.

It is the mission of Grow Clinton to provide both employers and job-seekers with opportunities to showcase their positions and skills and to develop the region’s workforce. Along with strong relationships in the regional K-12 districts, Grow Clinton partners with area community colleges to establish pipelines and pathways, preparing students for a multitude of careers.

Please direct questions to Stacy Borgeson at sborgeson@growclinton.com or 242-5702.

