CLINTON — Grow Clinton, a non-profit tourism, economic, and community development organization serving the Greater Clinton Region, is welcoming Ashley Hatteberg as director of marketing and event planning.
Hatteberg, a lifelong resident of the Midwest, earned her bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Iowa, with a major in marketing. She has experience in several industries, including economic development, tourism, higher education publishing, and local government.
In her new role, she looks forward to leading the marketing and branding efforts for the organization, promoting economic growth and retention in the region, and planning successful and engaging events for the Grow Clinton community.
“As Grow Clinton continues to promote the health and vibrancy of the Greater Clinton Region, we must ensure that our team is equipped to handle the demand. We welcome Ashley to our team and know that she will take action to highlight the many great advancements occurring throughout the area,” said Andy Sokolovich, Grow Clinton's president and CEO.
Grow Clinton was established following the merger of the Clinton Regional Development Corp. and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce in March. Its mission is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.
For more information on Grow Clinton, contact Sokolovich at asokolovich@growclinton.com or 242-5702.
