DEWITT — The Guardian Glass float glass plant in DeWitt has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification, which signifies that the industrial plant performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.
"Guardian Glass is pleased to accept EPA’s Energy Star certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts,” said Adam Gravert, Guardian Glass DeWitt's plant manager. "I’m very proud of the DeWitt team’s hard work to demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship and to the community, while also lowering our energy costs and delivering value to our customers.”
Earning Energy Star certification highlights Guardian DeWitt’s status in the top 25 percent of flat glass plants in the nation with regard to energy performance. Guardian Glass improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plant.
“Commercial buildings and industrial plants account for nearly half of the nation’s energy,” said Jean Lupinacci, chief of Energy Star's Commercial & Industrial Branch. “But through benchmarking performance and a strategic approach to energy management, it is possible for companies to save energy, save money, and protect the environment.”
Operating since 1996, the DeWitt plant completed a major capital project in 2017 that expanded glass production and added new environmental control technologies. The plant applied for certification based on 2019 data.
