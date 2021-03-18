FULTON, Ill. — As a business management student at Western Illinois University in Moline, Kyle Huebner put his name on the national registry of bone marrow donors.
Six years later, Huebner helped save the life of a 32-year-old woman with leukemia.
"That’s all I get to know about her," Huebner said Thursday, but if she consents, Huebner can meet her in a year.
The owner of KT3 Fitness since 2016, Huebner signed up with Be the Match while giving blood in the Quad Cities. Be the Match told him in December of 2020 that he was a match for a leukemia patient, and he donated his blood cells in January.
After giving his cells to save a life, Huebner wanted to give others the same opportunity. KT3 will host a registration for potential donors Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gym.
"I think so often someone needs a transplant and family members can’t do it," Huebner said. "The more people they have in the registry, the more people they have to pull from."
Those who register may have the chance to save a life at some point, Huebner said.
During the registration Drive at KT3, people will register online and have their cheeks swabbed for an initial DNA test, said Huebner. If someone is a match for a patient, they'll undergo further blood work and a physical.
Because of the genetic complexity of matching donors to patients, it could be weeks, months or years before a person is contacted to donate, according to Be the Match.
Most donors, like Huebner, give a peripheral blood stem cell rather than liquid marrow from the bone, Be the Match says. A machine draws blood from one arm, extracts the cells it needs, and returns the remaining blood through your other arm.
In a marrow donation, liquid marrow is withdrawn from the back of the pelvic bone with a needle. The donor receives anesthesia and feels no pain during the procedure.
The patient’s doctor decides which method is best for their patient.
Huebner donated at a blood center in Rockford. He received daily injections in each arm for several days before donating to increase the number of blood-forming cells in his blood, he said. Blood was removed through a needle in one arm and passed through a machine that separates the cells. The remaining blood was returned Huebner's body through the other arm.
It's a lot less invasive than the marrow donation, said Huebner.
Bone and muscle aches are the most common side effects of the procedure, Be the Match says, but not all donors experience them.
Some donors may experience nausea or tingling feeling during the collection procedure as well as fatigue, headaches or discomfort at the injection site. Side effects are usually mild to moderate and short in duration.
Huebner had some muscle and joint soreness, but that might have been from working out rather than from the procedure, he said.
"It was a cool opportunity. It really was," said Huebner. "I'm healthy and well, and someone else wasn't." He had an opportunity to be selfless, he said.
That despite the fact that he hates needles. He wasn't a fan of the daily shots.
"It's a miracle that we were a match," said Huebner. According to Be the Match, the chance of finding a match is between 23% and 77% depending on the patient's ethnic background.
"I’m a believer," said Huebner, "and I believe that God ordained that to happen the way that it did."
Huebner believes that people want to serve other people. "That's how God wired our brains." The bone marrow sign-up at KT3 will give people the opportunity, said Huebner.
"I just love that as a business we have an opportunity to give people a way… to serve other people," Huebner said. "Its just another way that we can give people an outlet to serve."
KT3 is located at 912 Fourth St. in Fulton. Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 14, be committed to donate to any patient in need and be in good health, Be the Match says.
