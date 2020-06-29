KINGS POINT, N.Y. — Brandon Michael Gyrion, son of Kevin and Karen Gyrion of Clinton, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY.
Gyrion earned a bachelor of science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces, USMMA Alumni Association & Foundation announced Monday.
Gyrion also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine. Gyrion is a graduate of Regina Catholic High School.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator. Gyrion was nominated by Congressman Dave Loebsack.
All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States.
As part of his four year education, Gyrion spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 midshipmen returned to USMMA for three weeks in June to prepare for and take their US Coast Guard license exam, four days of tests which midshipmen must pass in order to graduate. This year, the graduation ceremony was held at the War Memorial Monument where the names of the cadets and graduates who died during WWII are remembered, the Alumni Association said.
