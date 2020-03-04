CLINTON — The name Habitat for Humanity is well-known, but exactly what it does is misunderstood, said Art Ollie, secretary of the Clinton County chapter.
“We’re selling people houses. We are not giving anybody anything,” Ollie said. “The population that we deal with is not indigent. They buy the house from us. We finance it with interest-free loans.”
Clinton County Habitat for Humanity is currently looking for a qualified family to partner with Habitat and build a home this summer.
Organized in 2003, Clinton County Habitat was granted a charter from Habitat International in 2004. It built its first house in 2006 and has built a house every year since then except during three years when no one met the criteria, said Ollie. “The guidelines are fairly rigid.”
Application packets are available at Clinton Housing Authority, 215 Sixth Ave. South in Clinton; Re/Max Elite Realtors, 808 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche; Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton; and the Habitat for Humanity website, www.clintoncountyiowahabitat.com.
Applicants must attend a homeownership orientation meeting. Two are scheduled at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South in Clinton: Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
Application packets will be available at the meetings.
At the time Clinton County Habitat organized, it sold the homes it built at cost, Ollie said. The rules have since changed, and Habitat must sell the homes at market value as appraised.
Grants are available to help lower the cost of the home for some buyers, said Jean Grager, president of Clinton County Habitat.
“We select the family first,” said Ollie. “We have kind of a basic floor plan. Typically we build a three-bedroom house.”
One family was larger than other Habitat families, and the organization built two extra bedrooms in the basement to meet their needs, Ollie said.
The homeowner selected by Habitat becomes a building partner, said Sue Bergman, chairperson of the Habitat Homeowner Selection Committee. They must help build the house.
If a disability prevents that, Habitat will allow other types of volunteer work to meet the requirement, Bergman said.
Applying for a Habitat house is extensive, said Bergman. The application is eight pages long. “We are much like a bank in that regard.”
Applicants must provide documents such as income tax forms and pay stubs. “We have to analyze much like a banker,” Bergman said.
The family who buys the house must be able to pay for it. That’s why annual family income for a qualifying applicant must have been at least $33,000 in 2019.
But Habitat helps low-income families, so incomes must be no more than $37,800 for one person, $43,200 for two, $48,600 for a family of three or $54,000 for a family of four.
“Owning a home is not for the faint of heart,” Bergman said. Habitat is not going to choose a family that can’t make the payments. “We don’t want them to fail.”
The money from the sale of each house is used to build the next one, Bergman said.
“We also depend on donations from individuals, businesses and local industries. These donations come in the form of cash, labor, and in-kind donations,” said Ollie.
Clinton County Habitat has 10 lots available on which to build, Ollie said. “We have purchased several of the Longfellow Heights lots. They gave us four lots. We built on those four, then purchased two more.”
Habitat now has six lots at Longfellow Heights and four elsewhere in Clinton. Homeowners have some say in where the house is built, Ollie said, but it amounts to choosing the north side or the south side of town.
“We have a pretty active construction committee,” said Ollie. A lot of volunteers help build the home. “If we have the homeowner on board [by the] middle of April ... we hope to have them in by Christmas.”
Because Habitat works with volunteers, it has to work according to their schedules, Bergman said.
Applications are due by April 15. “There’s a lot of information that goes into this,” Bergman said.
There is some urgency, said Ollie.”We want to make sure they understand what they’re getting in to.”
