CLINTON — White puffy clouds dotted the skies above the Gateway Area Monday, but the low humidity and comfortable temperatures won’t last, forecasters say.
A cold front will slide across the Gateway Area Tuesday, said Ray Wolf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, and thunderstorms will develop. Some storms may be severe.
“The way it looks right now, primary threats look to be large hail and damaging winds,” Wolf said. “But there is a lesser chance of tornadoes too with it.”
Though much of Eastern Iowa is experiencing drought-like conditions, Wolf said doesn’t think the region will experience flash flooding due to the dry ground. The rain is welcome because some areas did not see an abundance of rain over the weekend, he said.
“Yeah, it’s pretty hit or miss,” Wolf said. “So, it’s not like everybody is getting enough rain. But the new drought monitor is coming out on Thursday morning.”
The summer heat and lack of rain are typical for July in Iowa. But weather observer James Blaess said the month of July is on par to be very hot and very dry.
“Through the first 12 days, we have an average-mean temperature (that’s the high and low added together and divided by two) of 79 degrees,” Blaess said. “And normal would be 74.9, so we are almost 4.2 degrees above normal, through the first 12 days.”
Blaess agreed with Wolf that rain has been selective and everyone is not getting a fair share. Even last weekend, when powerful storms came through, bringing torrential rains and wind damage further downstream in the Quad Cities, Clinton did not see much rainfall at all.
“We only had 0.07 inches of rainfall from those storms over the weekend,” Blaess said. “For the month, we had 0.87 inches of rain, and that’s below the normal for the first half of the month, and that’s for sure.”
Even in June the monthly rainfall fell short of what is normal, said Blaess. Only 2.72 inches of rain fell last month, and it was the wettest month of the year.
The average amount of rain in June is about 4.60 inches, Blaess said. In July, the average rainfall is 3.60 inches.
The heat has been unprecedented, said Blaess.
“So far in July, we have had five 90-degrees or better days,” Blaess said. We are on pace to beat the normal. The normal amount for the entire month is six. We are going to beat that easily, starting later this week.”
Forecasters predict that after the rain and storms passed through Tuesday and Wednesday, hot weather will settle back in, with temperatures soaring to the mid-90s Friday and this coming weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.